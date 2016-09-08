Kenya police: 1 dead, 5 survive plane crash in Rift Valley

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan police official says one person died and five others survived when a plane crashed near an airstrip in Kenya’s Rift Valley.

Area police chief Titus Munyoki said Thursday the light aircraft belonging to Sanctuary Farm in the town of Naivasha crashed after taking off.

He says it is not clear what caused the crash.

Munyoki says the person killed is Polish, four of the survivors are British and the pilot is Kenyan.

Naivasha is 89 kilometers (55 miles) northwest of Nairobi.