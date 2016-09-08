Face-biting suspect’s dad believes son was poisoned

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The father of a Florida college student accused of randomly killing a couple and biting the dead husband’s face said his son’s condition is deteriorating.

Dr. Wade Harrouff said Thursday his 19-year-old son Austin Harrouff “is not doing well” and remains hospitalized nearly four weeks after the Aug. 15 attack that killed 59-year-old John Stevens and his 53-year-old wife, Michelle Mishcon, at the couple’s Tequesta home. He says his son can open his eyes and squeeze his hand, but has pneumonia and can’t talk.

The dentist believes his son had a mental breakdown, which is why he stripped off most of his clothes before the attack. He thinks his son drank poison sometime before the attack.

Martin County Sheriff Wayne Snyder says Austin Harrouff will be charged with murder if he recovers.