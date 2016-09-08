Video shows shooting of Chicago man, 71, as he waters lawn

CHICAGO (AP) — A home surveillance camera has captured video of an attacker riding up on a bicycle and shooting a 71-year-old Chicago man who was watering his lawn in the middle of the day.

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2c6WCPP ) says a neighbor gave the newspaper a copy of the video.

It shows two young men or teenagers riding up to the man Tuesday. One of them shoves him to the ground, shoots him in the abdomen and rifles through his pockets.

The attacker then casually gets back on his bike and rides down the sidewalk. The victim, clutching his abdomen, staggers into a yard and makes a call on a cellphone.

Police spokesman Thomas Sweeney says the man was shot after refusing to hand over his wallet. Details on his condition weren’t released.

