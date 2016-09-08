Lawyer suspended for 91 days in Miami athletics probe

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has suspended a lawyer from practice for 91 days for her actions in the NCAA investigation of University of Miami athletics.

The court Thursday agreed to the Florida Bar recommendation in the case of attorney Maria Elena Perez. She was accused of violating legal ethics by sharing information with the NCAA from witnesses she interviewed while representing former Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro in a bankruptcy case.

Shapiro is a convicted Ponzi scheme operator whose improper actions with recruits, athletes and staffers prompted the NCAA to strip Miami of football scholarships and put its athletics department on probation.

The NCAA acknowledged it was wrong to pay more than $18,000 to Perez for information from Shapiro witnesses.

Perez did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.