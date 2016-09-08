Suspect in Drake tour bus theft a homeless janitor

PHOENIX (AP) — The suspect accused of stealing jewelry from Drake’s tour bus during the rapper’s Phoenix concert is a homeless man who works as a janitor.

Travion Lamar King was released on his own recognizance Wednesday on one count each of burglary and theft.

Court documents say King lives at a shelter and works for a company that cleans large facilities.

Police say King entered the bus at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday night and left with the jewelry.

Investigators identified him through surveillance footage and found him already in jail for trespassing in Tempe.

Police initially said the stolen items were worth $3 million but the documents say the victim estimates the value at $400,000. Police said the jewelry was recovered.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if King had an attorney.