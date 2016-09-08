AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Clinton blasts Trump’s comments on military generals, Putin

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Hillary Clinton blasted Donald Trump Thursday for his condemnation of American military generals and his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying her Republican opponent had “failed” at proving he can be commander in chief.

“Every Republican holding or seeking office in this country should be asked if they agree with Donald Trump about these statements,” Clinton said in a news conference the morning after both candidates appeared at a national security forum.

Trump did not directly respond to Clinton’s critique Thursday. At a speech in Cleveland, he tagged his Democratic opponent with a new nickname — “trigger-happy Hillary” and repeated his incorrect claim that he opposed the war in Iraq “from the beginning.”

Still, Clinton indicated later in the day that she does not want the final weeks to be exclusively focused on Trump, unveiling plans for a series of policy speeches aimed at promoting a positive message. That effort started in Kansas City on Thursday night with an address on faith at the National Baptist Convention. Clinton did take some thinly veiled shots at Trump, but she also made an appeal to African-American voters and reflected on her Methodist faith.

“I’ve made my share of mistakes. I don’t know anyone who hasn’t,” said Clinton. “It’s grace that lifts us up and grace that leads us home.”

Forum puts focus on how Clinton is judged compared to Trump

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — For months, Hillary Clinton’s supporters have griped that she’s held to a higher, harder standard than Donald Trump. After Wednesday night’s forum on national security, those complaints became a rallying cry.

In the opening segment of the made-for-TV event, moderator Matt Lauer interrupted Clinton’s answer to his first question, about what it takes to be commander in chief, to set up 10 minutes of questions about her use of a private email system and her vote for the Iraq war.

Trump seemed to skate by a half hour later as he repeated — unchallenged — the false claim that he was against the war, even though he voiced support for it in a 2002 interview. When Lauer introduced a question about how the Republican nominee is boning up on issues, he told Trump, “nobody would expect you” to have delved deeply into foreign policy.

The forum underscored a debate that’s rapidly becoming a focal point in the race: Is the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. party being judged fairly? Clinton’s answer, unsurprisingly, is no.

“I don’t understand the reason for it,” Clinton said Thursday. “I find it frustrating, but it’s just part of the landscape that we live in and we just keep forging ahead.”

10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. WHAT’S UPPING PRESSURE ON DEBATE MODERATORS

The rough reception given NBC’s Matt Lauer for moderating a presidential campaign event ignites a discussion on whether it’s a journalist’s role to call out politicians on lies.

2. HOSTAGE RESCUE ATTEMPT COMES UP EMPTY

Special ops forces launched a rescue mission to retrieve two men kidnapped by insurgents in Afghanistan last month, but the hostages were not there when the rescuers arrived, U.S. defense officials say.

Unusual N. Korea seismic activity likely means 5th nuke test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday conducted its fifth atomic test, producing its biggest-ever explosive yield, South Korean officials said after monitors detected unusual seismic activity near the North’s northeastern nuclear test site.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that “artificial seismic waves” from a quake measuring 5.0 were detected near the Punggye-ri test site.

The South’s Defense Ministry said it believed the North conducted a nuclear test, while European and U.S. monitoring services also detected similar seismic activity, with the U.S. Geological Survey calling it an “explosion” on its website.

A second North Korean nuclear test this year would raise serious worries in Washington because the North’s nuclear tests are part of a push for a nuclear-armed missile that could one day reach the U.S. mainland. A second nuclear test this year would be a defiant response to Western pressure on Pyongyang to halt its nuclear ambitions. The country has previously conducted tests every three to four years.

A South Korean Defense Ministry official, who refused to be named because of office rules, said that Seoul detected an estimated explosive yield of 10 kilotons and assessed that it was from a nuclear test.

Study: Latino population growth slips behind Asian Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The growth of the U.S. Latino population — once the nation’s fastest growing — slowed considerably over the past seven years and slipped behind that of Asian Americans amid declining Hispanic immigration and birth rates, a study released Thursday found.

The Pew Research Center study, which analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data, found that the U.S. Hispanic population grew annually on average by 2.8 percent between 2007 and 2014.

That’s down from the 4.4 percent annual growth from 2000 to 2007, before the Great Recession.

By comparison, the Asian American population grew around 3.4 percent on average annually during the same period.

William H. Frey, a demographer with the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program, the slower growth is largely a factor of the economy. A slower economy is influencing families to hold off on having more children, and it’s discouraging migration amid stronger border enforcement, he said.

Police video shows Nevada murder suspect break cuffs, escape

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police video shows a Nevada homicide suspect handcuffed to a table in a police interview room twisting his body to muscle the hinge of handcuffs attaching his right wrist to one of the table’s metal bars.

Alonso Perez “torques it to the point, using some of his body weight, that it snaps the hinges,” said North Las Vegas Police Chief Alexander Perez, who is not related to the suspect.

Alonso Perez then sits down calmly with his wrist on the metal bar, where the police chief said he remained while a detective entered the room to check on him.

The Sept. 1 video made public Wednesday next shows Alonso Perez climbing onto a chair and into the ceiling to escape.

He was recaptured Tuesday after a four-day manhunt. A judge in North Las Vegas set his bail Thursday at more than $1.6 million on 10 felony charges stemming from the escape and an Aug. 27 shooting death outside a fast-food restaurant.

Officials: Suspended Mississippi police chief shoots himself

A Mississippi police chief who had just been suspended shot and killed himself Thursday in the police department’s parking lot, officials said, in what was described as “a bad day for law enforcement.”

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Mike DeNardo shot himself in the chest, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Don Bass said. He said the shooting appeared intentional.

“Our initial finding is a self-inflicted gunshot,” he said.

Bass said DeNardo was standing outside a vehicle when he shot himself. He did not have information on who found him and reported the shooting.

“It’s just a bad day — a bad day for law enforcement,” Bass said.

NASA spacecraft on way to asteroid to bring back samples

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first NASA explorer of its kind took off on a seven-year quest Thursday, chasing after a big, black, unexplored asteroid to gather a few handfuls of gravel for return to Earth.

These bite-size bits of ancient space rock from asteroid Bennu could hold clues to the origin of life, not just on our planet but potentially elsewhere in the solar system.

Thousands gathered to witness the evening launch of Osiris-Rex, a robotic hunter that looks something like a bird with its solar wings. The spacecraft took flight atop an Atlas V rocket, which soared a little before sunset on the mission, a U.S. first.

Victory was declared an hour later; launch controllers shook hands and embraced as the spacecraft shot out of Earth’s orbit, bound for Bennu.

“Tonight is a night for celebration. We are on our way to an asteroid,” said NASA’s chief scientist, Ellen Stofan. After all, “we’ve just done something amazing.”

FAA warns airline passengers not to use Samsung smartphone

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. aviation safety officials took the extraordinary step late Thursday of warning airline passengers not to turn on or charge a new-model Samsung smartphone during flights following numerous reports of the devices catching fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration also warned passengers not to put the Galaxy Note 7 phones in their checked bags, citing “recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung” about the devices. It is extremely unusual for the FAA to warn passengers about a specific product.

Last week, Samsung ordered a global recall of the jumbo phones after its investigation of explosion reports found the rechargeable lithium batteries were at fault. In one case, a family in St. Petersburg, Florida, reported a Galaxy Note 7 phone left charging in their Jeep caught fire, destroying the vehicle.

Samsung launched the latest version of the Note series in August. The Note series is one of the most expensive lineups released by Samsung, and the devices usually inherit designs and features of the Galaxy S phones that debut in the spring. Samsung also added an iris scanner to the Note 7, which detects patterns in users’ eyes to unlock the phone.

Before the issue of battery explosions emerged, supplies were not keeping up with higher-than-expected demand for the smartphone.

Upset! Serena Williams loses US Open SF for 2nd year in row

NEW YORK (AP) — For the second year in a row, Serena Williams’ bid to make history ended with a shocking loss in the U.S. Open semifinals.

A seventh title at Flushing Meadows, which would have been an Open-era record, will have to wait. So will a 23rd Grand Slam championship, another record. And her 3½-year reign at No. 1 in the WTA rankings is over, too, one week shy of what would have been yet another mark.

Undone by a half-dozen double-faults, including on match point, and plenty of other mistakes she blamed in part on dealing with an injured left knee, Williams was upset 6-2, 7-6 (5) by big-serving Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Thursday night.

“Karolina played great today. I think if she had played any less, then maybe I would have had a chance,” Williams said. “So I think I wasn’t at 100 percent, but I also think she played well. She deserved to win today.”

The 10th-seeded Pliskova, who will play No. 2 Angelique Kerber of Germany for the title on Saturday, began her on-court interview by blurting out that she couldn’t believe she’d eliminated Williams to earn a spot in her first major final. Then Pliskova changed course, saying: “I mean, actually, I do believe it. I always knew I have a chance to beat anyone if I’m playing my game.”