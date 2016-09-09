Officials: Shooting injures student at Utah high school

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a shooting with a pellet-type gun at a suburban Salt Lake City high school has injured a student.

A Kearns High School spokesman tells Salt Lake’s KUTV that faculty members heard a gunshot as they locked up Thursday night.

Ben Horsley says that they found an injured ninth grade student, apparently in the front of the school.

The Unified Police Department tells the station (http://bit.ly/2cpjPiG ) that the weapon was likely an airsoft, pellet, or BB gun.

They say the student is in fair condition with a head injury.

Police are looking for a grey or silver car and a male that they believe is involved. No other information about a suspect or motive was available.

It wasn’t clear if the student was a boy or girl or was a student at the school in Kearns, which is a few miles southwest of Salt Lake City.