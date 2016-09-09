BC-What We’re Talking About 8:30,ADVISORY

A selection of AP offerings that are especially good reads, shareable, consumer-friendly, or likely to generate talk or buzz. Please see the News Digest and News Coverage Advisory 10:15 for top stories and other highlights. All times EDT.

FRANCE-MONT BLANC — Tourists rescued after overnight Mont Blanc cable car ordeal. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CAMPAIGN 2016 — A billionaire Facebook co-founder says he is giving $20 million to help defeat Donald Trump. SENT: 250 words, photo.

PANTHERS-BRONCOS-5 THINGS —The start of a new season rekindled some old — and troubling — issues for the NFL. Nobody could attest to that better than Cam Newton. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NORWAY-FACEBOOK-NAPALM GIRL — Norway leader joins ‘napalm girl’ protest against Facebook. SENT: 130 words.

METS-TEBOW — Tim Tebow agrees to $100,000 bonus to sign with Mets. SENT: 900 words, photos.

FAA-SMARTPHONES — U.S. aviation safety officials take the extraordinary step of warning airline passengers not to turn on or charge a new-model Samsung smartphone during flights following numerous reports of the devices catching fire. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TRUMP-CHILDHOOD HOME-AUCTION — Childhood home of Donald Trump to be sold at auction. SENT: 130 words, photos.

ELECTRIC THREE-WHEELER — A 3-wheeled electric vehicle could be on the road later this year in the U.S. and Canada. SENT: 460 words, photos.

US FL OSIRIS REX LAUNCH — It’s an ambitious mission — and, a first for the United States. On Thursday, NASA sent the Osiris-Rex spacecraft to the asteroid Bennu to collect a sample and return it to Earth. (With text, photos.

SEPT 11-GROUND ZERO GUIDES — Survivors, rescue and recovery workers, and people who lost a loved one on Sept. 11 act as volunteer guides for visitors to the memorial at the World Trade Center. By Verena Dobnik. UPCOMING: 700 words by 10 a.m., photos.

RED STATE MARIJUANA — Conservative Arkansas could be on the verge of an unusually liberal move: legalizing marijuana for people who suffer from a host of medical ailments. By Andrew DeMillo. UPCOMING: 950 words, photo by 1 p.m.

