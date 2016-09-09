The Latest: Kaine says Trump ‘hostile’ toward Obama

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (all times EDT):

8:20 a.m.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine says Donald Trump “demonstrates an irrational hostility” toward President Barack Obama.

In an interview with CBS “This Morning” Friday, the Virginia senator said Trump’s comments favoring Russian President Vladimir Putin over Obama are “unpatriotic.”

He said that Putin has invaded other countries, run the Russian economy “into the ground,” and persecuted Russian journalists and members of the gay and lesbian community.

He said, “you wouldn’t get out of a fifth grade civics exam if you don’t understand the difference between dictatorship and leadership,” referring to the Republican nominee.

___

7:15 a.m.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager says if he’s president and North Korea fired ballistic rockets, Trump “wouldn’t do what’s done now.”

Kellyanne Conway told CBS’s Charlie Rose Friday that Trump’s position is to put America first, but she offered no details for how the Republican nominee would handle North Korea’s growing nuclear threat.

North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test on Friday, just eight months after it claimed it successfully detonated a small hydrogen bomb. It was the first time the Asian nation conducted two nuclear tests in one year.

Conway said that if Trump is president, North Korea will know that the Americans “aren’t messin’ around.”

___

7 a.m.

Voting in the 2016 election is getting underway.

Advance voting is beginning Friday in North Carolina — the first of 37 states that will allow balloting by mail for any reason or in person before Election Day, which is Nov. 8.

It’s part of a nearly nine-week campaign frenzy during which millions of voters will have the ability to fill out a ballot for the 2016 presidential race.

Data compiled by The Associated Press shows that people who vote in advance are expected to make up between 50 percent to 75 percent or more of all ballots in some of the race’s most pivotal states — North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

___

6:50 a.m.

A billionaire Facebook co-founder says he’s giving $20 million to help defeat Donald Trump.

Dustin Moskovitz says the Republican presidential nominee is divisive and dangerous. And he says Trump’s appeals to people who feel left behind are, in Moskovitz’s words, “quite possibly a deliberate con.”

By contrast, he says Democrats and nominee Hillary Clinton are running on what he says is “a vision of optimism, pragmatism, inclusiveness and mutual benefit.”

Moskovitz wrote about the contributions in a Thursday night posting on the website Medium.

He and his wife, Cari Tuna, are giving half of the $20 million to the League of Conservation Voters and to the For Our Future political action committee.

That second latter group is a get-out-the-vote effort in battleground states. It’s paid for primarily by labor unions and hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer.