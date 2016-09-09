UN judges set date for Ratko Mladic trial closing arguments

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal have set a date for closing arguments in the long-running trial of former Bosnian Serb military commander Gen. Ratko Mladic, scheduling a week of hearings in December.

Mladic is accused of genocide and other crimes for allegedly orchestrating Bosnian Serb atrocities throughout Bosnia’s 1992-95 war that left 100,000 dead. He faces a life sentence if convicted.

His trial started May 16, 2012, and Mladic’s defense case closed in August. The 74-year-old ex-general insists he is innocent.

In a written decision Friday, Presiding Judge Alphons Orie said prosecutors will get three days to sum up their case from Dec. 5-7. Mladic will then also get three days to present closing arguments, followed by one day for both sides to respond to one another’s statements.