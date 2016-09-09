Stein to return to North Dakota for protest-related charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein says she’ll return to North Dakota to face charges for spray-painting construction equipment in protest of the Dakota Access pipeline.

Stein said Friday in Chicago that scheduling is the issue.

Stein and running mate Ajamu Baraka were charged Wednesday with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Authorities issued arrest warrants.

The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2cwO2dZ ) reports that Stein says the warrants are “misdirected” and should be aimed at “real criminals” violating water supplies.

Stein has said she was doing her part to support the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which says the pipeline threatens sacred sites and drinking water.

A federal judge denied the tribe’s request to temporarily stop construction on the $3.8 billion pipeline designed to carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois.