Credibility of witnesses in Venezuelan drug case takes hit

NEW YORK (AP) — The lies of U.S. operatives who gathered evidence used to arrest two nephews of Venezuela’s first lady on drug charges are threatening to spoil the government’s case in New York.

A cooperating witness revealed prosecutors were angry Friday when they learned new information about his use of prostitutes and handling of the investigation.

The unidentified witness testified at a federal court hearing staged to decide what evidence against Efrain Campo and Francisco Flores will be allowed at trial. Campo and Flores have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to import 1,800 pounds of cocaine into the United States.

The witness identified himself as a longtime drug user and dealer whose son was another U.S. operative present at three meetings in Venezuela last year with the nephews. The son testified earlier Friday.