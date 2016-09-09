Police seek 2 men linked to woman killed near Manson site

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are looking for two men in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Canadian woman found savagely stabbed to death in Los Angeles in 1969 near the site of the most notorious Manson family killings.

The Los Angeles Police Department released sketches of the men Friday based on a July interview with a witness in Montreal, Canada.

The sketches show how the men would have looked in 1969, when 19-year-old Reet Jurvetson’s body was found stabbed 150 times.

Jurvetson was known as Jane Doe No. 59 until detectives finally identified her last year. They used DNA after Jurvetson’s sister recognized a photo of the young woman’s body posted online.

Detective Luis Rivera said in April that police could not rule out whether Jurvetson’s death was connected to Manson.