Japanese pro-wrestling icon meets senior N. Korean official

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Japanese politician and pro-wrestling icon Kanji Inoki has met a close confidant of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his latest visit to Pyongyang, a day after North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test in defiance of heavy international sanctions.

Inoki met on Saturday with Ri Su Yong, former North Korean foreign minister and current head of the international department of the country’s ruling Workers’ Party. Details from the meeting were not immediately announced.

The 73-year-old Inoki is a pro wrestler-turned-lawmaker, perhaps best known in the United States for his exhibition bout with the late Muhammad Ali in the 1970s.

He has been a regular visitor to North Korea for years and organized large wrestling events in Pyongyang in 1995 and 2014.