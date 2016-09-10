UK-Canada WestJet plane declares emergency, lands in Iceland

LONDON (AP) — Canadian airline WestJet says a flight from London to Edmonton has diverted to Iceland after the crew discovered a “potential mechanical issue.”

The Boeing 767 declared an in-flight emergency about two hours after taking off from Gatwick Airport on Saturday. It landed safely at Keflavik airport, and the airline said “all guests and crew will be taken care of until we arrange new flights.”

There were no immediate details on the nature of the mechanical issue.

WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said declaring an emergency “does not necessarily mean an actual emergency has occurred,” and is a measure taken “out of an abundance of caution.”