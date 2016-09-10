Supergroup of 1960s-70s musicians to hold benefit for member

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — A supergroup of artists and producers during the era of ’60s and ’70s pop is looking to use their music to help out one of their own.

The Hit Men are playing a benefit Saturday night at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, for bassist Larry Gates.

Gates has worked with stars Carole King and Janis Ian. He’s currently battling bone marrow cancer.

Other members of The Hit Men include Lee Shapiro, a member of Frankie Valli’s Four Seasons, and Jimmy Ryan, of The Critters.

The Hit Men has been touring for the last few years, capitalizing on the success of Broadway’s “Jersey Boys.”

The band members backed other musicians such as Carly Simon, Cat Stevens, Three Dog Night and others in the 1970s.