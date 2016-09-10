Chicago police solving fewer killings than other cities

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are solving homicides at a far lower rate than their counterparts in some other major cities, which may reflect how hard it is for detectives to crack the culture of silence surrounding the violence committed by the city’s street gangs.

The Chicago Tribune reported (http://trib.in/2c52eOW ) that of the 432 homicides committed between January 1 and August 16 of this year, the department has solved 92, or 21 percent of them.

When homicides committed in all years are added in, the department says the clearance rate is about 30 percent. But even that figure is lower than the 49 percent clearance rate in Philadelphia and 56 percent clearance rate in Houston, which ranks just behind Chicago in terms of population size.

