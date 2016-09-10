Tanzania quake kills at least 11; president says many dead

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — A Tanzanian police official says that at least 11 people have died in one town in the 5.7-magnitude earthquake that shook the Lake Victoria region, while the president says that many are dead.

Augustine Olomi, regional police commander for Kagera region, said Saturday that the 11 who died were in brick structures in Bukoba.

A statement from the Tanzanian president’s office says that he was “shocked by reports of the earthquake that caused the death of many people, injury to others and destruction of property.”

The statement didn’t provide specific figures of casualties.

The quake in the Lake Victoria region whose tremors were felt as far as western Kenya and parts of Uganda, which share the waters of the lake. Tremors were also felt in Kigali, Rwanda.