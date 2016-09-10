BC-AP News Digest 2:25 pm

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

JOHN HINCKLEY — Would-be assassin of President Reagan to live at mother’s home after being freed from Washington mental hospital; timing uncertain.

US OPEN — Women’s final, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — No. 17 Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech at Bristol Motor Speedway, 8 p.m.

TOP STORIES

SYRIA DIPLOMACY-ANALYSIS — The deal to renew a nationwide truce in Syria, open humanitarian aid routes and create a joint U.S.-Russian military facility to strike terrorists may be the best hope yet to end the civil war. But it’s full of potential pitfalls, and any one could dash the slim prospects to resume peace talks that lead to a political transition. An AP News Analysis by Bradley Klapper and Matthew Lee. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 3 p.m. WITH: SYRIA-THE LATEST; SYRIA — Syrian government warplanes bombard rebel-held areas around the country while insurgents shell government-held neighborhoods, leaving dozens killed or wounded. SENT: 940 words, photo.

CAMPAIGN 2016 — Hillary Clinton, who says she’s the candidate to unify a divided country, verbally banishes half of Donald Trump’s backers to a “basket of deplorables.” She later says she regrets the remark after the Republican presidential nominee pounces, accusing her of smearing many Americans. By Catherine Lucey. SENT: 850 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 880 words by 4 p.m. WITH: CAMPAIGN 2016-THE LATEST; CAMPAIGN 2016-EDUCATION — An issue-by-issue look at how the candidates plan to tackle education. UPCOMING: 1,100 words by 3 p.m., photos.

SEPT 11-ARTIFACTS — Fifteen years after the Sept. 11 attacks, a white van that was part of a government agency motor pool and likely sheltered from the impact in the parking garage beneath the complex is the very last artifact without a resting place. When the van is claimed, as soon as a few weeks from now, it will fulfill a pledge that, to move beyond 9/11 without losing sight of it, New York would share relics of that terror, along with the tales of sacrifice and fear that come with them. By AP National Writer Adam Geller. SENT: 1,900 words, photos. A 970-word abridged version is also available. WITH: BC-SEPT11-ARTIFACTS-INTERNATIONAL MEMORIALS (sent).

NKOREA-NUCLEAR-WHAT IT MEANS — North Korea’s latest nuclear test, its most powerful to date, is a game-changer … according to North Korea. As with anything reported by Pyongyang, an authoritarian state run by a third-generation dictator who allows zero dissent or outside investigation, there’s reason to be skeptical. By Foster Klug and Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

JOHN HINCKLEY — The man who shot President Ronald Reagan is scheduled to leave a Washington mental hospital for good, more than 35 years after the shooting. A look at what John Hinckley’s life will be like. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 640 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing.

SEX OFFENDER REGISTRIES — When ex-Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner registered as a sex offender for life, he joined a nationwide legion of criminals that has grown dramatically in recent years. As registration has expanded, so have legal challenges to a one-size-fits-all punishment that can treat a first-time peeping tom the same as a serial rapist. By Paul Elias. SENT: 850 words, photos. This story has moved as the Sunday Spotlight.

SKOREA-SAMSUNG-BATTERY FIRES — Samsung urges consumers to stop using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones immediately and exchange them as soon as possible. SENT: 500 words, photos.

HAJJ — Close to 2 million people from around the world begin performing the first rites of the Islamic hajj pilgrimage. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. WITH: HAJJ-Q&A (sent).

BODY CAMERAS-COSTS — Police departments in at least two states shelve body cameras, blaming the formidable costs of storing countless hours of videos. SENT: 860 words, photos.

TARGET-WOMAN STUCK — A jury awards a South Carolina woman more than $4.6 million after she was stuck by a hypodermic needle picked up in a Target parking lot. SENT: 130 words.

FLORIDA NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING — A security company that employed a gunman who massacred dozens at a Florida nightclub faces a $151,400 fine for falsely listing psychological testing information on forms that allowed employees to carry guns. SENT: 130 words.

MISS AMERICA-SHOE PARADE — The traditional “Show Us Your Shoes” parade features 52 Miss America hopefuls riding down Atlantic City’s boardwalk in convertibles. SENT: 100 words. UPCOMING: Will be updated following 5 p.m. event, photos.

CAMPAIGN 2016-ROAD TO 270 — Hillary Clinton’s campaign believes the path to the presidency will rely heavily on volunteers making contact with individual voters. Donald Trump is bringing new staff on and hoping to make up for lost time. The big unknown: How will voter turnout be affected by the high interest in the race and the low approval for both candidates? SENT: 910 words, photos, interactive. WITH: CAMPAIGN 2016-ROAD TO 270-ANALYSIS — How AP rates the presidential race and the road to 270. SENT: 290 words, graphic.

CAMPAIGN 2016-ELECTION CONFIDENCE — Recent hacks of election data systems in at least two states have raised fear among lawmakers and intelligence officials that a foreign government is trying to seed doubt about – or even manipulate – the outcome of the presidential race, renewing debate over when cyberattacks cross red lines and warrant a U.S. response. SENT: 920 words, photos.

CHINA-UIGHUR MILITANCY — In the past two years, militants belonging to the Uighur ethnic group native to the vast Xinjiang region in western China have shown signs of becoming a force in Islamic extremism globally, a development that is reshaping both the ground war in Syria and Chinese foreign policy. SENT: 1,330 words, photos. WITH: AP-EXPLAINS-UIGHUR-MILITANCY (sent).

IRAN-NUCLEAR — Iran begins building its second nuclear power plant with Russian help, the first such project since last year’s landmark nuclear deal with world powers. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CHILE-DANCING ALONE — Violeta Zuniga gets around with a cane because of her knee problems, but nothing can keep the 83-year-old from performing Chile’s national dance to protest her partner’s disappearance during the country’s military dictatorship. Zuniga has danced the cueca alone for nearly 40 years to protest and mourn. UPCOMING: 420 words, photos by 2:30 p.m.

OIL PIPELINE-PROTESTS — The Standing Rock Sioux’s effort to block a thousand-mile oil pipeline got a lifeline when the federal government declared it would re-examine its decisions approving the route near Lake Oahe. A look at what exactly that review will examine and what it could mean for the pipeline’s eventual completion. By James MacPherson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2:30 p.m., photos. WITH: OIL PIPELINE-PROTESTS-KEY POINTS; AP EXPLAINS-DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE.

ARMY-MARKSMANSHIP — As gun ownership among young Americans drops and the Army trains a new generation more accustomed to blasting out emojis on cellphones than taking aim at targets, drill sergeants are confronting a new challenge: More than half of raw recruits have never held, let alone fired, a weapon. SENT: 900 words, photos.

OVERDOSES IN LIBRARIES — The same qualities that make libraries ideal for studying and reading — unfettered public access, quiet corners and nooks, minimal interaction with other people — also make them great places to shoot up heroin, librarians are finding. SENT: 700 words, photos.

TV-CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS — Honors for guest actors in drama and comedy series and for technical achievements to be presented at the creative arts Emmy Awards, precursor to the main event on Sept. 18. UPCOMING: 450 words developing from ceremony beginning at 8 p.m., photos.

TEN–US OPEN — Already assured of taking over the No. 1 spot in the rankings, Angelique Kerber tries to collect the second Grand Slam title of her career — and second of the year — when she faces Karolina Pliskova in the U.S. Open final. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Singles final begins not before 4 p.m. WITH: TEN–US OPEN-THE LATEST.

OLY–PARALYMPICS-SEPT 11 — Fifteen years ago, Melissa Stockwell was a senior at Colorado, wearing her ROTC uniform as she watched the Sept. 11 attacks unfold on television. On Sunday, she will put on a different national uniform, Team USA’s, as she competes for gold in the Paralympic triathlon. SENT: 700 words, photos.

