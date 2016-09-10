BC-AP News Digest 6 pm

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

US OPEN — Women’s final began 4 p.m.

T25-VIRGINIA TECH-TENNESSEE — Game starts 8 p.m.

TV-CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS — Ceremony begins 8 p.m.

TOP STORIES

SYRIA DIPLOMACY-ANALYSIS — The deal to renew a nationwide truce in Syria, open humanitarian aid routes and create a joint U.S.-Russian military facility to strike terrorists may be the best hope yet to end the civil war. But it’s full of potential pitfalls, and any one could dash the slim prospects to resume peace talks that lead to a political transition. An AP News Analysis. By Bradley Klapper and Matthew Lee. SENT: 1,000 words, video, photo. With SYRIA-THE LATEST; SYRIA — At least 45 killed in Syria after US-Russia agreement. SENT: 980 words, photo.

SEPT 11-ARTIFACTS — Fifteen years after the Sept. 11 attacks, a white van that was part of a government agency motor pool and likely sheltered from the impact in the parking garage beneath the complex is the very last artifact without a resting place. When the van is claimed, as soon as a few weeks from now, it will fulfill a pledge that, to move beyond 9/11 without losing sight of it, New York would share relics of that terror, along with the tales of sacrifice and fear that come with them. By National Writer Adam Geller. SENT: 1,900 words, photos. An abridged version is also available. With BC-SEPT11-ARTIFACTS-INTERNATIONAL MEMORIALS (sent); OBAMA-SEPT 11 — On 9/11 anniversary, Obama hails “true spirit of 9/11.” SENT: 350 words, photo.

CAMPAIGN 2016 — Hillary Clinton says she was wrong to put half of Donald Trump’s supporters in a “basket of deplorables,” but doesn’t back down from a description of his campaign the Republican nominee says smeared many Americans. By Catherine Lucey. SENT: 950 words, photos, video. With CAMPAIGN 2016-THE LATEST; CAMPAIGN 2016-EDUCATION — Issue-by-issue look at how the candidates plan to tackle education. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

JOHN HINCKLEY — The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan is released from a Washington mental hospital for good, more than 35 years after the shooting. A look at what John Hinckley’s life will be like. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 650 words, photos.

NKOREA-NUCLEAR-WHAT IT MEANS — North Korea’s latest nuclear test, its most powerful to date, is a game-changer … according to North Korea. As with anything reported by Pyongyang, an authoritarian state run by a third-generation dictator who allows zero dissent or outside investigation, there’s reason to be skeptical. By Foster Klug and Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

SEX OFFENDER REGISTRIES — When ex-Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner registered as a sex offender for life, he joined a nationwide legion of criminals that has grown dramatically in recent years. As registration has expanded, so have legal challenges to a one-size-fits-all punishment that can treat a first-time peeping tom the same as a serial rapist. By Paul Elias. SENT: 850 words, photos. This story is this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

OBIT-TIMES SQUARE KISS WOMAN — The woman photographed being kissed by an ecstatic sailor in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II has died. SENT: 340 words.

SKOREA-SAMSUNG-BATTERY FIRES — Samsung urges consumers to stop using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones immediately and exchange them as soon as possible. SENT: 500 words, photos.

HAJJ — Close to 2 million people from around the world begin performing the first rites of the Islamic hajj pilgrimage. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With HAJJ-Q&A (sent).

BODY CAMERAS-COSTS — Police departments in at least two states shelve body cameras, blaming the formidable costs of storing countless hours of videos. SENT: 860 words, photos.

TARGET-WOMAN STUCK — A jury awards a South Carolina woman more than $4.6 million after she was stuck by a hypodermic needle picked up in a Target parking lot. SENT: 130 words.

MISS AMERICA-SHOE PARADE — The traditional “Show Us Your Shoes” parade features 52 Miss America hopefuls riding down Atlantic City’s boardwalk in convertibles. SENT: 100 words. UPCOMING: Update following event, which began at 5 p.m., photos.

CAMPAIGN 2016-ROAD TO 270 — Hillary Clinton’s campaign believes the path to the presidency will rely heavily on volunteers making contact with individual voters, while Donald Trump is bringing on new staff and hoping to make up for lost time. SENT: 910 words, photos, interactive. With CAMPAIGN 2016-ROAD TO 270-ANALYSIS — How AP rates the presidential race and the road to 270. SENT: 290 words, graphic.

CAMPAIGN 2016-ELECTION CONFIDENCE — Recent hacks of election data systems in at least two states raise fear among lawmakers and intelligence officials that a foreign government is trying to seed doubt about — or even manipulate — the outcome of the presidential race. SENT: 920 words, photos.

FRANCE-WOMEN COMMANDOS — A judge hands preliminary charges to a 29-year-old woman whom authorities suspect is part of a female “terrorist commando” in the service of the Islamic State group — one of five suspects in an aborted attack near Notre Dame Cathedral and another possible attack thwarted by police. SENT: 650 words, photos.

TANZANIA-EARTHQUAKE — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook the Lake Victoria region of East Africa on Saturday, killing at least 11 people in Tanzania, a police official said. The country’s president said that many were dead. SENT: 200 words, photo.

CHILE-DANCING ALONE — Violeta Zuniga gets around with a cane because of her knee problems, but nothing can keep the 83-year-old from performing Chile’s national dance to protest her partner’s disappearance during the country’s military dictatorship. Zuniga has danced the cueca alone for nearly 40 years to protest and mourn. SENT: 430 words, photos.

OIL PIPELINE-PROTESTS — The Standing Rock Sioux’s effort to block a thousand-mile oil pipeline got a lifeline when the federal government declared it would re-examine its decisions approving the route near Lake Oahe. A look at what the review will examine and what it could mean for the pipeline’s eventual completion. SENT: 700 words, photos.

ARMY-MARKSMANSHIP — As gun ownership among young Americans drops and the Army trains a new generation more accustomed to blasting out emojis on cellphones than taking aim at targets, drill sergeants are confronting a new challenge: More than half of raw recruits have never held, let alone fired, a weapon. SENT: 900 words, photos.

OVERDOSES IN LIBRARIES — The same qualities that make libraries ideal for studying and reading — unfettered public access, quiet corners and nooks, minimal interaction with other people — also make them great places to shoot up heroin, librarians are finding. SENT: 700 words, photos.

TV-CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS — Honors for guest actors in drama and comedy series and for technical achievements to be presented at the creative arts Emmy Awards, precursor to the main event on Sept. 18. UPCOMING: 450 words developing from ceremony beginning at 8 p.m., photos.

US OPEN — Already assured of taking over the No. 1 spot in the rankings, Angelique Kerber tries to collect the second Grand Slam title of her career — and second of the year — when she faces Karolina Pliskova in the U.S. Open final. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words from match that began 4 p.m., photos. With US OPEN-THE LATEST.

T25-VIRGINIA TECH-TENNESSEE — No. 17 Tennessee faces Virginia Tech at Bristol Motor Speedway. The game is expected to attract more than 150,000 fans, which would shatter the NCAA single-game attendance record. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m.

