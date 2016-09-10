Fey, Poehler share creative arts Emmy gold as ‘SNL’ hosts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are sharing Emmy gold as “Saturday Night Live” hosts.

They were honored jointly in the best guest actresses in a comedy series category at Saturday’s creative arts Emmy ceremony.

Fey and Poehler won as co-hosts of last year’s Christmas episode on “SNL.” The pair didn’t attend the Los Angeles event, and Bob Newhart accepted the Emmy on their behalf.

The Emmy is the first for Poehler but part of a collection for Fey. She’s won eight times before, including acting and writing trophies.

The creative arts Emmys precede the main ceremony, which is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 18, on ABC.