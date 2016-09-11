Driver safely exits SUV dangling from Texas parking garage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bystanders have helped rescue an SUV driver after the vehicle plunged off the ninth floor of a Texas parking garage and dangled from the side.

Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Palmer Buck says the driver later said he was slowly pulling into a parking spot Friday when the SUV would not stop. The vehicle went through some garage safety wire and flipped, but got caught and was left hanging.

Authorities say the safety wire became tangled in a wheel, preventing the SUV from falling several stories to the ground.

Bystanders helped the man unbuckle his seat belt and slipped him out the SUV window — into the garage.

Austin firefighters safely lowered the SUV to the ground later Friday.