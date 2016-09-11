More than 30 hurt in off-campus deck collapse in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say between 30 and 40 people have been hurt after a deck collapsed at an off-campus party at a house near Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. No major injuries have been reported.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley of the Hartford police posted on his Twitter feed that a third-floor deck of a house about two-tenths of a mile from the Trinity campus collapsed onto a second-floor deck, which subsequently fell onto a first-floor deck.

Foley says the injured have been sent to area hospitals. He says the building was not owned by the college.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement that it was lucky there were “no fatalities or no known critical injuries from what could have been a truly tragic incident.”

Trinity College is a liberal arts school in Hartford with about 2,200 students. It’s the second-oldest college in Connecticut after Yale.