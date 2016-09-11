Fey, Poehler share creative arts Emmy gold as ‘SNL’ hosts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are sharing Emmy gold as “Saturday Night Live” hosts.

They were honored jointly in the best guest actress in a comedy series category at Saturday’s creative arts Emmy ceremony.

Fey and Poehler won as co-hosts of last year’s Christmas episode on “SNL.” The pair didn’t attend the Los Angeles event, and Bob Newhart accepted the Emmy on their behalf.

The Emmy was the first for Poehler but part of a collection for Fey. She’s won eight times before, including acting and writing trophies.

Peter Scolari was another first-time Emmy winner: He captured the best guest actor in a comedy series award for “Girls,” in which he plays dad to star Lena Dunham.

Scolari became a contender after another nominee, Peter MacNicol of “Veep,” was found to be ineligible because he had appeared in half of the series’ episodes, more than permitted for the category.

“Well, I’d just talked myself out of it, too,” Scolari said in his acceptance speech.

On the drama series side, Hank Azaria was honored as best guest actor for “Ray Donovan” and Margo Martindale of “The Americans” won as best guest actress.

“Honestly, I think it has more to do with the love for ‘The Americans’ this year than it does for me,” Martindale said of the FX series that’s in the running for best drama and also reaped nominations for stars Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell.

Diane Warren won the Emmy for best original music and lyrics for “Til It Happens to You,” Lady Gaga’s song from the documentary “The Hunting Ground,” about campus rape. The song also was an Oscar and Grammy nominee.

The creative arts Emmys precede the main ceremony, which is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 18, on ABC.

An edited version of the creative arts ceremony will be telecast on FXX at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 17.

— Commercial: “Love Has No Labels,” Ad Council.

— Music composition for a series (original dramatic score): “Mr. Robot” (episode one), USA.

— Music composition for a limited series, movie or special (original dramatic score): “The Night Manager” (episode two), HBO.

— Casting for a drama series: “Game of Thrones,” HBO.

— Casting for a limited series, movie or a special: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” FX Networks.

— Casting for a comedy series: “Veep,” HBO.

— Costumes for a period fantasy series, limited series or movie: “Game of Thrones,” HBO.

— Costumes for a contemporary series, limited series or movie: “American Horror Story: Hotel,” FX Networks.

— Social TV experience: “@Midnight with Chris Hardwick,” Comedy Central.

— Special visual effects: “Game of Thrones,” HBO.

— Special visual effects in a supporting role: “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride,” PBS.

AP Entertainment Writer Mike Cidoni Lennox contributed to this report.