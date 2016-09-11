Kenyan police kill 3 women who attacked police station

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan police official says three women have been killed after they attacked a police station at the Kenyan coast.

Mombasa police boss Parterson Maelo said Sunday two policemen were wounded in the stabbing attack.

The women, who were dressed in niqabs, were then shot by police.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kenya faces a constant danger of being attacked by adherents of the Somali militant group al-Shabab, which has vowed retribution for Kenyan troop presence in Somalia.

Al-Shabab is al-Qaida’s affiliate in the region. It has recruited hundreds of Kenyans and used them in numerous attacks on the country since 2011 when the Kenyan government deployed troops to Somalia to fight the militants.

___

This story has been corrected to say the women were wearing niqabs, not burqas.