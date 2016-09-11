Macedonia celebrates Saint Teresa’s canonization in capital

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in the main square of Macedonia’s capital for a ceremony dedicated to Macedonian-born Saint Teresa, whom Pope Francis canonized last week at the Vatican.

Sunday’s ceremony was held near the site of the now-demolished house where the Roman Catholic nun and missionary was born in Skopje in 1910.

The events, which included a procession and a Mass, came at the end of a week of festivities organized by Macedonia’s parliament. Archbishop Vinko Puljic, the pope’s special representative for the celebrations in Macedonia, addressed the crowd.

Teresa lived the first 18 years of her life in what is now Macedonia.