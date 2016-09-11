Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:

0-6-0

(zero, six, zero)

6-9-1-7

(six, nine, one, seven)

5-5-3

(five, five, three)

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

2-7-2-4

(two, seven, two, four)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:47.84

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 47.84)

Estimated jackpot: $316,000

09-17-20-30-31

(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

04-08-12-23-26

(four, eight, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

0-8-0

(zero, eight, zero)

05-08-13-20-27

(five, eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven)

01-02-03-07-08-14-19-22

(one, two, three, seven, eight, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

03-04-08-09-10-13-18-19

(three, four, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen)

2-7-4

(two, seven, four)

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

9-4-2-0

(nine, four, two, zero)

0-9-4-3

(zero, nine, four, three)

9-2-8

(nine, two, eight)

0-4-8-9

(zero, four, eight, nine)

8-0-6

(eight, zero, six)

4-7-5

(four, seven, five)

6-6-0-8

(six, six, zero, eight)

7-7-0-1

(seven, seven, zero, one)

1-8-6-0-9

(one, eight, six, zero, nine)

4-6-2-9-1

(four, six, two, nine, one)

7-7

(seven, seven)

4-4

(four, four)

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

4-4-2-1

(four, four, two, one)

5-4-5-0

(five, four, five, zero)

9-2-8-2-3

(nine, two, eight, two, three)

2-8-2-9-5

(two, eight, two, nine, five)

QH-KS-7C-9H-8S

(QH, KS, 7C, 9H, 8S)

02-03-06-07-09-12-13-16-18-20-21-23

(two, three, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

01-02-03-04-05-06-08-10-11-12-13-21

(one, two, three, four, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one)

01-02-03-05-10-11-12-13-16-18-22-23

(one, two, three, five, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-05-08-10-12-13-15-16-17-18-22-23

(one, five, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

8-7-4-1

(eight, seven, four, one)

9-2-9-5-0

(nine, two, nine, five, zero)

4-2-1-5-5

(four, two, one, five, five)

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

9-2-3

(nine, two, three)

02-10-21-30-34

(two, ten, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four)

02-08-17-18-34

(two, eight, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-four)

02-04-09-13-26-33-36-38-39-41-43-44-46-50-52-56-65-66-76-79

(two, four, nine, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

0-8-8

(zero, eight, eight)

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

5-1-2-7

(five, one, two, seven)

9-7-3-8

(nine, seven, three, eight)

02-03-04-06-11-13-16-17-18-20-21-24

(two, three, four, six, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

02-04-07-08-09-12-13-14-15-16-22-23

(two, four, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

0-0-8

(zero, zero, eight)

4-3-5-0

(four, three, five, zero)

1-5-8-1

(one, five, eight, one)

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

0-5-3

(zero, five, three)

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

1-1-7

(one, one, seven)

7-0-5-9

(seven, zero, five, nine)

8-6-8-2

(eight, six, eight, two)

6-8-1

(six, eight, one)

2-9-2-1

(two, nine, two, one)

KC-QS-6D-10H-9S

(KC, QS, 6D, 10H, 9S)

04-12-31-32-35, Bonus: 36

(four, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five; Bonus: thirty-six)

4-0-3

(four, zero, three)

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

7-7-0-3

(seven, seven, zero, three)

6-1-2-8

(six, one, two, eight)

0-2-9-2

(zero, two, nine, two)

9-4-9-1

(nine, four, nine, one)

JC-JD-2D-2H-5S

(JC, JD, 2D, 2H, 5S)

6-5-4

(six, five, four)

1-6-6-5

(one, six, six, five)

7-4-4

(seven, four, four)

8-6-3-5

(eight, six, three, five)

08-09-23-28-39

(eight, nine, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $124,000

03-10-12-13-19-23-24-25-38-43-47-49-52-57-59-62-63-65-69-74-76-79

(three, ten, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

02-03-04-06-11-13-16-17-18-20-21-24

(two, three, four, six, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

02-04-07-08-09-12-13-14-15-16-22-23

(two, four, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

3-2-0

(three, two, zero)

01-04-06-26-29

(one, four, six, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

9-1-7

(nine, one, seven)

1-3-5

(one, three, five)

2-8-4-5

(two, eight, four, five)

8-9-4-2

(eight, nine, four, two)

21-31-35-37-39

(twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

19-20-24-26, Bonus: 8

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six; Bonus: eight)

QC-5D-9H-10H-4S

(QC, 5D, 9H, 10H, 4S)

1-4-3

(one, four, three)

7-7-8-7

(seven, seven, eight, seven)

04-25-28-31-33

(four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

8-5-4-0

(eight, five, four, zero)

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

6-7-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, seven, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

4-4-5-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(four, four, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

9-1-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, one, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

5-0-3-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, zero, three, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

03-06-08-10-18-19-20-22-28-31-37-39-49-54-62-63-68-73-77-79

(three, six, eight, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

1-4-1-0

(one, four, one, zero)

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

9-5-5-3

(nine, five, five, three)

0-0-7-6

(zero, zero, seven, six)

0-6-5-1-2

(zero, six, five, one, two)

8-5-4-5-2

(eight, five, four, five, two)

05-06-26-27-28

(five, six, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

16-19-20-24-32

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two)

2-6-2

(two, six, two)

JD-QD-QH-7D-9D

(JD, QD, QH, 7D, 9D)

04-06-12-13-FREE-18-24-26-30

(four, six, twelve, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $16,000

1-4-7-0

(one, four, seven, zero)

5-9-1-3

(five, nine, one, three)

3-6-7-2

(three, six, seven, two)

02-05-11-23-28

(two, five, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

0-5

(zero, five)

1-9

(one, nine)

5-1-5

(five, one, five)

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

3-2-8-4

(three, two, eight, four)

3-8-2-5

(three, eight, two, five)

8-5-7-9-8

(eight, five, seven, nine, eight)

4-4-3-5-2

(four, four, three, five, two)

02-05-16-23-25

(two, five, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

6-9-7-7

(six, nine, seven, seven)

9-8-0-2

(nine, eight, zero, two)

03-06-21-32-37, Power-Up: 2

(three, six, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

2-7-0

(two, seven, zero)

3-6-3-4

(three, six, three, four)

3-6-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, six, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

0-5-3-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, five, three, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

08-10-19-26-34

(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-four)

02-10-15-20-25

(two, ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five)

1-7-8

(one, seven, eight)

2-0-4

(two, zero, four)

4-9-0-1

(four, nine, zero, one)

2-3-2-9

(two, three, two, nine)

QD-KS-6C-10D-7H

(QD, KS, 6C, 10D, 7H)

03-04-08-09-19-39, Doubler: N

(three, four, eight, nine, nineteen, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

01-10-12-19-22

(one, ten, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

8-3-3

(eight, three, three)

2-3-1-5

(two, three, one, five)