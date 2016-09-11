Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:
KC-QS-6D-10H-9S
(KC, QS, 6D, 10H, 9S)
04-12-31-32-35, Bonus: 36
(four, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five; Bonus: thirty-six)
4-0-3
(four, zero, three)
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
7-7-0-3
(seven, seven, zero, three)
6-1-2-8
(six, one, two, eight)
0-2-9-2
(zero, two, nine, two)
9-4-9-1
(nine, four, nine, one)
JC-JD-2D-2H-5S
(JC, JD, 2D, 2H, 5S)
6-5-4
(six, five, four)
1-6-6-5
(one, six, six, five)
7-4-4
(seven, four, four)
8-6-3-5
(eight, six, three, five)
08-09-23-28-39
(eight, nine, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
03-10-12-13-19-23-24-25-38-43-47-49-52-57-59-62-63-65-69-74-76-79
(three, ten, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
02-03-04-06-11-13-16-17-18-20-21-24
(two, three, four, six, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
02-04-07-08-09-12-13-14-15-16-22-23
(two, four, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
3-2-0
(three, two, zero)
01-04-06-26-29
(one, four, six, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
9-1-7
(nine, one, seven)
1-3-5
(one, three, five)
2-8-4-5
(two, eight, four, five)
8-9-4-2
(eight, nine, four, two)
21-31-35-37-39
(twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
19-20-24-26, Bonus: 8
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six; Bonus: eight)
QC-5D-9H-10H-4S
(QC, 5D, 9H, 10H, 4S)
1-4-3
(one, four, three)
7-7-8-7
(seven, seven, eight, seven)
04-25-28-31-33
(four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
2-8-2
(two, eight, two)
8-5-4-0
(eight, five, four, zero)
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
6-7-4, Lucky Sum: 17
(six, seven, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-4-5-8, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, four, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
9-1-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, one, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
5-0-3-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(five, zero, three, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
03-06-08-10-18-19-20-22-28-31-37-39-49-54-62-63-68-73-77-79
(three, six, eight, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
6-3-7
(six, three, seven)
1-4-1-0
(one, four, one, zero)
6-3-7
(six, three, seven)
5-5-1
(five, five, one)
9-5-5-3
(nine, five, five, three)
0-0-7-6
(zero, zero, seven, six)
0-6-5-1-2
(zero, six, five, one, two)
8-5-4-5-2
(eight, five, four, five, two)
05-06-26-27-28
(five, six, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
16-19-20-24-32
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two)
2-6-2
(two, six, two)
JD-QD-QH-7D-9D
(JD, QD, QH, 7D, 9D)
04-06-12-13-FREE-18-24-26-30
(four, six, twelve, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $16,000
1-4-7-0
(one, four, seven, zero)
5-9-1-3
(five, nine, one, three)
3-6-7-2
(three, six, seven, two)
02-05-11-23-28
(two, five, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
0-5
(zero, five)
1-9
(one, nine)
5-1-5
(five, one, five)
4-3-6
(four, three, six)
3-2-8-4
(three, two, eight, four)
3-8-2-5
(three, eight, two, five)
8-5-7-9-8
(eight, five, seven, nine, eight)
4-4-3-5-2
(four, four, three, five, two)
02-05-16-23-25
(two, five, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000