BC-What We’re Talking About 8:30,ADVISORY

A selection of AP offerings that are especially good reads, shareable, consumer-friendly, or likely to generate talk or buzz. Please see the News Digest and News Coverage Advisory 10:15 for top stories and other highlights. All times EDT.

——————–

NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING-MOSQUE FIRE — Authorities in Florida are investigating a fire at a mosque that was attended by the gunman in the deadly Orlando nightclub shooting. SENT: 130 words. Developing.

NATIONAL ANTHEM-UPTON — Supermodel Kate Upton has condemned the four Miami Dolphins players who knelt during the national anthem, writing on Instagram that their actions are “a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country.”

MISSING DANCER — Body of missing dancer Rahkeem Reyes found in Southern California forest. SENT: 140 words.

TRUMP-DC HOTEL — Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel set to open, without fanfare. SENT: 130 words.

OBIT-ALEXIS ARQUETTE — Transgender actress Alexis Arquette dies at 47. SENT: 630 words, photos.

OBIT-ANTAR-CRAZY EDDIE — Eddie Antar, owner of Crazy Eddie retail chain, dies at 68. SENT: 140 words.

MUSLIM MOMS-ATTACK — Authorities: Woman attacks two Muslim women pushing strollers in New York City. SENT: 140 words.

——————–

PHOTOS

——————–

MUSLIMS-EID-PHOTO GALLERY — Muslims worldwide are celebrating the first day of Eid al-Adha, or “Feast of Sacrifice.” SENT: 18 photos, 140 words.

——————–

VIDEO

——————–

US CLINTON 2 — A video posted on Twitter shows Hillary Clinton from behind held closely by a member of her staff, before slumping and being helped into a waiting van as she leaves the 9/11 memorial service in New York. With text, photos, videos.

US SOCCER INJURIES — Soccer injuries are sending soaring numbers of U.S. kids to emergency rooms, according to a new study by Ohio researchers. The trend is driven partly by young players with concussions seeking urgent medical care. With text, photos.

——————–

COMING LATER TODAY

——————–

MISS AMERCA — Savvy Shields had only been Miss America for less than an hour, but she already had a clear vision of what she hopes America will look like at the end of her term next year. “I hope that at the end of my year, we’re starting to reward politicians for compromise,” said the newly crowned winner from Arkansas. SENT: 610 words, photos, video. UPDATES from 11 a.m. beach romp in Atlantic City.

NY FASHION WEEK-SERENA WILLIAMS Serena Williams shows her collection at NY Fashion Week. UPCOMING: 500 words by 5 p.m., photos.

——————–

HOW TO REACH US

————————

At the Nerve Center, Mike Stewart can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Do n King, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact [email protected] or call 877-836-9477.