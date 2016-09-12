New Miss America begins reign with Atlantic City surf romp

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The newly crowned Miss America has begun her reign with a romp in the Atlantic City surf, hours after winning the crown.

Savvy Shields, who represented Arkansas, won the crown Sunday night to become Miss America 2017.

She drew wide attention by calling on Democrats and Republicans to learn to compromise with each other again.

On Monday morning, she kicked off her sandals and walked across the seaside gambling resort’s shell-strewn beach to the surf line, where she ran in the incoming waves and jumped into the air twice.

She then posed next to a lifeboat in the traditional pose that Miss Americas strike the morning after winning the crown.

Shields is an art major at the University of Arkansas who wants to help people make better food choices.