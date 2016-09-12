Woman, good Samaritan improving after Kansas Wal-Mart attack

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A woman has been released from the hospital and a good Samaritan who came to her aid is recovering after a suburban Kansas City Wal-Mart parking lot attack in which a suspect was killed.

Police said the Kansas City, Kansas, woman was putting her baby in her car Sunday afternoon in Shawnee when two suspects hit her in the head from behind. Shawnee police Maj. Dan Tennis says a Kansas City, Missouri, man in the parking lot who tried to help was shot several times and is recovering after undergoing surgery.

Another good Samaritan from De Soto, Kansas, has been interviewed and released after fatally shooting 28-year-old John Simmons III, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities continue looking for the second suspect after determining that a man arrested afterward wasn’t involved.