Germany, France plan last-minute talks ahead of EU summit

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is traveling to Paris for talks with her French counterpart ahead of a key European Union meeting to discuss Britain’s decision to leave the bloc.

Merkel’s office said she will meet Thursday with French President Francois Hollande for last-minute talks before the Bratislava summit.

The leaders of the remaining 27 EU member states will gather in the Slovakian capital Friday.

Merkel has already held informal meetings with most other European leaders over the past weeks.