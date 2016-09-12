The Latest: Trump makes lunchtime stop at Baltimore diner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

2:05 p.m.

Donald Trump is making a lunchtime stop at a Baltimore diner.

Trump visited the Boulevard Diner Monday afternoon after giving a speech to the National Guard Association’s annual conference.

His arrival was greeted by cheers and chants of “Trump!” and the Republican presidential nominee made a lap of the eatery shaking hands and posing for selfies.

One woman behind the counter screamed “Oh my God, he’s so handsome” after spotting the celebrity businessman.

Trump also signed several autographs, including some patrons’ shirts.

“You’ve got a strong chest,” Trump exclaimed as he signed one man’s polo shirt.

Reporters were escorted from the diner before Trump sat down to eat.

___

1:20 p.m.

The No. 3 Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, is disclosing that he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The diagnosis happened several weeks ago. The disclosure Monday comes amid furor over Hillary Clinton’s own pneumonia diagnosis.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, Schumer spokesman Matt House says in a statement that Schumer was diagnosed with pneumonia and took antibiotics per doctor’s order, and also kept a lighter schedule. House says that “His doctor has pronounced him all cleared up and he’s feeling much better.”

Schumer was present at Sunday’s Sept. 11 memorial where Clinton collapsed. Her staff later disclosed the pneumonia diagnosis.

Schumer, 65, put out a statement about chatting with Clinton at the event, but did not disclose his own condition.

___

1:11 p.m.

Donald Trump is criticizing Hillary Clinton for suggesting that half of his supporters belonged in “a basket of deplorables.”

Trump, speaking Monday in Baltimore, said he was “deeply shocked and alarmed to hear my opponent attack, slander, smear and demean” his supporters.

The Republican nominee was speaking at the annual National Guard Association convention and suggested that Clinton was attacking those in uniform, whether in the military or law enforcement.

He says of Clinton, “She called them every vile name in the book.”

Clinton has said she regrets using the term, “half,” to describe the proportion of Trump supporters she considers “deplorables.” But she didn’t back down from describing his campaign as largely built on prejudice and paranoia.

___

12:30 p.m.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign says it will be releasing additional medical information about the Democratic presidential nominee in the next few days.

Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon said the new information should assuage concerns about her health. He said Clinton will be back on the campaign trail by the middle of the week.

Clinton made an early departure from a 9/11 memorial event Sunday, then staggered and eventually slumped forward as she was helped into a van. Her campaign later said she had pneumonia.

Fallon played down the seriousness of the incident, saying she was calling aides from the vehicle to reassure them about her health.

Fallon spoke in an interview with MSNBC.

___

12:25 p.m.

A CIA director under former President Bill Clinton is joining Donald Trump’s campaign as a senior adviser.

James Woolsey, who has been sharply critical of President Barack Obama’s foreign policy, says he agrees with Trump’s call to spend more on the military. His comments came in a statement released by the campaign Monday.

Woolsey, who served under Bill Clinton for two years, also criticized Hillary Clinton.

He said as secretary of state, “she demonstrated a complete lack of understanding and an inability to lead the agency she headed in such a way as to maintain its mission and security.”

His appointment comes amid a near daily competition by the Trump and Clinton campaigns to one-up the other in announcing support from national security figures.

___

10:45 a.m.

Donald Trump is accusing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen of keeping interest rates “artificially low” for political reasons.

Trump said on CNBC that Yellen is trying to keep the economy rolling to benefit President Barack Obama.

He said: “I think she’s very political and to a certain extent, I think she should be ashamed of herself.”

Trump is also claiming that the Justice Department and FBI are also making decisions for political reasons.

He said he “used to think” the Justice Department and FBI were independent, “but that’s obviously not possible because Hillary Clinton is guilty as hell and everybody knows it.’

He was referring to the decision not to bring charges against Clinton for using a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

___

10:05 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is staying home to rest on Monday after appearing to faint while getting into her car.

A Clinton aide says the Democratic presidential nominee will do little more than phone into a fundraiser in San Francisco on Monday night.

She’s skipping the event and the rest of her planned travel in California after being diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday.

A video posted on social media appeared to show Clinton needing to be supported by three people while getting into her campaign motorcade after attending a 9/11 memorial event Sunday. Clinton’s doctor said she was “overheated.”

___

9:25 a.m.

Donald Trump is out with a new ad highlighting rival Hillary Clinton’s comments saying half of his supporters fit into a “basket of deplorables.”

The ad features footage of Clinton speaking at a Friday fundraiser, where she described the “deplorables” as “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic” – you name it.”

A narrator says: “You know what’s deplorable? Hillary Clinton viciously demonizing hard-working people like you.”

Clinton has said she regretted generalizing so broadly.

Trump’s campaign says it will spend around $2 million to run the ad this week in the battleground states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida.

___

8:45 a.m.

Donald Trump wants to debate Hillary Clinton without a moderator because the debate system is “being rigged.”

Trump said Monday on CNBC that he fears he won’t be treated fairly. The first of three debates is scheduled for Sept. 26.

He said NBC’s Matt Lauer was wrongly criticized for going easy on Trump during a televised forum on national security last week. He said that debate moderator is going to “try to be really hard on Trump just to show, you know, the establishment what he can do.”

Trump said that instead of having a moderator, “let Hillary and I sit there and just debate, because I think the system is being rigged.”

___

7:45 a.m.

Donald Trump says that rival Hillary Clinton’s comment painting half of his supporters as a “basket of deplorables” is the “biggest mistake of the political season.”

Clinton was at a fundraiser on Friday when she said that she would put “half of Trump’s supporters” into “the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic – you name it.” She has since apologies for being “grossly generalistic.”

Trump said Monday in a phone interview on “Fox and Friends” that when he heard the comment, he “thought that it was not something that was within the realm of possible that she would have said it.”

The Republican presidential nominee said that being elected to the White House means: “You’re president of all the people.”

___

7:30 a.m.

Donald Trump says he’s planning to release detailed health information from a new physical exam in the coming days.

The Republican nominee told “Fox and Friends” that he had a physical examination last week. He said he expects a report this week and he’ll “be releasing very, very specific numbers.”

He said: “Hopefully they’re going to be good. I think they’re going to be good. I feel great.”

The announcement comes after rival Hillary Clinton became ill at a 9/11 anniversary ceremony in Manhattan Sunday and was captured stumbling by amateur video.

Trump’s move is likely to increase pressure on Clinton to release more information about her health.

Clinton has so far released more details about her health than Trump.

___

7:20 a.m.

Donald Trump says he hopes rival Hillary Clinton “gets well soon” after her abrupt departure from a 9/11 anniversary ceremony following a health episode.

Trump said in an interview on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning that: “Something’s going on, but I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail and we’ll be seeing her at the debate.” The first of three debates is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Video captured of the Democratic nominee shows her staggering and slumping forward as she was helped into a van leaving the Sunday ceremony in Manhattan.

Her doctor says she is fighting a case of pneumonia.