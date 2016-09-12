BC-AP News Digest 2 pm

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

OBAMA-CONGRESS — Developing from 4 p.m. meeting.

WAMBACH-ADDICTION — U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach says she abused alcohol and prescription drugs for years until her DWI arrest in April. “I was stubborn and I was in denial,” soccer’s most prolific international goal scorer tells The Associated Press in a phone interview. “I didn’t want to face the truth.” By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 870 words, photos.

COLOMBIA-REBEL PORTRAITS-PHOTO GALLERY — As an elusive peace approaches between Colombia’s government and FARC revolutionaries after more than 50 years, an AP photojournalist raised in the country photographs a group of them both in uniforms and street clothes and learns about their more human side. By Fernando Vergara. SENT: 510 words. With 10 photos, highlighted by COFV301.

CAMPAIGN 2016 — Hillary Clinton’s campaign scrambles to recover from a brutal weekend, promising to release more of the Democratic nominee’s medical records and conceding that it did not provide information fast enough after she fell ill at the 9/11 memorial. By White House Correspondent Julie Pace. SENT: 900 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, video by 5 p.m. WITH: CAMPAIGN 2016-THE LATEST; CAMPAIGN 2016-CANDIDATE HEALTH — What more do voters need to know about Clinton’s and Trump’s health record? UPCOMING: 800 words by 4 p.m., photos.

SYRIA — A cease-fire goes into effect in Syria in the latest attempt led by the United States and Russia to bring some quiet in the 5 1/2-year civil war. But the most powerful rebel groups have not yet said whether they will abide by the truce, and activists reported airstrikes on contested areas around Aleppo. By Bassem Mroue and Philip Issa. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos by 3 p.m. WITH: SYRIA-THE LATEST.

NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING-MOSQUE FIRE — Authorities try to determine who set fire to the mosque where Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen worshipped. The blaze early Monday burned a hole in the roof. No one was injured. By Terry Spencer. SENT: 600 words, photo. UPCOMING: New approach, 600 words, by 4 p.m. WITH: NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING-MOSQUE FIRE-THE LATEST.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea is capable of detonating another nuclear device at its main atomic test site any time it chooses, Seoul officials say, as the United States reportedly planned to send two nuclear-capable supersonic bombers to the South in a show of force against Pyongyang. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 630 words, photos. WITH: CHINA-NORTH KOREA — China says it can’t end North Korea nuclear program on its own; SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea.

LIBYA-RESCUE AT SEA — Emilio Morenatti, The Associated Press’ award-winning chief photographer for Spain and Portugal, spent more than two weeks at sea documenting the migrant crisis on the Mediterranean. Here’s a first-hand account of one of the rescues he witnessed. By Emilio Morenatti. SENT: 730 words, photos. This story has moved as the Tuesday Spotlight.

SUGAR INDUSTRY INFLUENCE — The sugar industry began to fund studies that cast doubt on sugar’s role in heart disease — in part by pointing the finger at fat — as early as 1965, according to an analysis of industry documents detailed in a new study. It’s the latest in a string of revelations that show how the food industry tries to influence understanding of nutrition, experts say. By AP Food Industry Writer Candice Choi. SENT: 920 words, photos.

MUSLIMS-EID-PHOTO-GALLERY — Muslims mark start of Eid al-Adha holiday. SENT: 140 words. With 18 photos, highlighted by CAI101.

POWERBALL JACKPOT WINNER — Lawyers for a New Hampshire family claimed a $487 million Powerball jackpot on their behalf Monday, saying the winners wished to remain anonymous but would do “great things” with their newfound wealth. SENT: 300 words, photo.

BRINGING HOME KEVIN BACON — Vermont town hopes Kevin Bacon will attend its 3rd annual Baconfest. SENT: 130 words.

MISS AMERICA — The newly crowned Miss America engages in the traditional romp in the Atlantic City surf the morning after winning the crown. SENT: 500 words, photos, video.

COUPLE-SHOTGUN WEDDING — A New York couple takes the idea of a shotgun wedding literally, by marrying at a local trap-shooting club. SENT: 130 words.

CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP DISCIPLINE — Donald Trump managed to hold his tongue as Hillary Clinton struggled through the worst day of her campaign. After more than a year of off-the-cuff comments and chaotic appearances, Trump’s campaign finally seems to be finding its footing. By Jill Colvin. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4 p.m., photos. WITH: CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP — Trump speaks to the National Guard Association and campaigns in Florida. UPCOMING: 600 words by 4 p.m., photos.

CAMPAIGN 2016-WHY IT MATTERS-CHILD CARE AND PAY EQUITY — In much of the country, families spend more on child care for two kids than on housing. SENT: 700 words, photo. Latest in a series.

OBAMA-CONGRESS — President Barack Obama meets with congressional leaders ahead of the month-end deadline to fund the government and address the worsening Zika crisis. By Nancy Benac and Erica Werner. UPCOMING: Developing from meeting at 4 p.m.

MUNICIPAL ID-GROWTH — ID cards issued by a growing number of U.S. cities to make it easier for poor people and immigrants to open bank accounts and access social services are now being used as passes for anything from pharmacy discounts to free museum memberships. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-CIVILIAN FIREFIGHTERS — Faced with a shrinking pool of inmates to help fight major wildfires, California is increasingly turning for new recruits to its state Conservation Corps, a program with its roots in the Great Depression and a motto that promises “hard work, low pay, miserable conditions … and more!” UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 p.m.

OIL PIPELINE-NEWS GUIDE — A look at how long a company building a widely protested pipeline to carry North Dakota crude to Illinois may be forced to pause work while federal agencies review their permitting process. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 p.m.

SYRIAN REFUGEES-CONNECTICUT — The Syrian refugee couple relocated to Connecticut last year after being rejected by Indiana’s governor say they are still struggling with discrimination and other issues. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOUTH SUDAN-WAR PROFITEERING — A new report by a U.S.-based watchdog group accuses South Sudan’s rival leaders of amassing wealth abroad amid a conflict in which tens of thousands have been killed. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SOUTH AFRICA-PRESIDENT’S SCANDAL — The office of South Africa’s president says he has paid the state more than $500,000 after a court ordered him to do so in a scandal over upgrades to his private home. Voter anger over corruption allegations gave the ruling party its worst-ever showing in elections last month. By Christopher Torchia. SENT: 300 words, photo.

RUSSIA-SIDELINED OPPOSITION — Five years after popular blogger Alexei Navalny became the indisputable leader of Russia’s protest movement, he’s now just a bystander, forced to look on at the election campaign from the sidelines. By Nataliya Vasilyeva. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

SOARING SOCCER INJURIES — Soccer injuries have sent soaring numbers of U.S. kids to emergency rooms, a trend driven partly by young players with concussions seeking urgent medical care, a 25-year study found. By Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 640 words, photos, video.

NY FASHION WEEK-SERENA WILLIAMS — Serena Williams shows her collection at New York Fashion Week on Monday. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 5 p.m. WITH: NY FASHION WEEK-DE LA RENTA — The Oscar de la Renta collection is presented at New York Fashion Week on Monday. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 7 p.m.

