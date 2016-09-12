No. 3 Senate Democrat Schumer discloses pneumonia diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 3 Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, disclosed Monday that he was diagnosed with pneumonia but that it has now cleared up.

Schumer was diagnosed several weeks ago. His disclosure Monday comes amid furor over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s own pneumonia diagnosis.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, Schumer spokesman Matt House said in a statement that Schumer was diagnosed with pneumonia and took antibiotics per doctor’s order, and also kept a lighter schedule. “His doctor has pronounced him all cleared up and he’s feeling much better,” House said.

Schumer was present with Clinton at Sunday’s Sept. 11 memorial in New York. Clinton left the ceremony before it concluded, and could later be seen on video being helped into a car. Her staff subsequently disclosed that she had been diagnosed Friday with pneumonia.

The 65-year-old Schumer put out a statement on Sunday about chatting with Clinton at the event, but did not disclose his own condition at the time.

Schumer is in line to be the top Senate Democrat in January with the retirement of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada.