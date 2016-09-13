The Elders slam EU-Turkey migrants deal as bad precedent

BERLIN (AP) — A group of senior international diplomats has harshly criticized the European Union’s deal with Turkey to send back migrants in return for financial aid, calling it a “bad example” to other countries.

The Elders, a global human rights group founded by the late Nelson Mandela, say the agreement between Brussels and Ankara “is morally dubious” and may be illegal under international law.

In a report published Tuesday , they say the deal “sets a troubling precedent” that other countries with bad human rights records may use to demand payment in return for preventing migrants from traveling to Europe.

Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan said the group was “raising the alarm” about the agreement and compared it to the way civil liberties had been curtailed around the world after the 9/11 attacks.