Rita Dove on National Book Award longlist for poetry

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. poets laureate Donald Hall and Rita Dove are among 10 writers on the poetry longlist for the National Book Awards.

Both were cited for career retrospectives, Hall for “The Selected Poems of Donald Hall” and Dove for “Collected Poems 1974-2004.” Others on the longlist, announced Tuesday by the National Book Foundation, include Kevin Young for “Blue Laws” and two debut poets: Donika Kelly for “Bestiary” and Solmaz Sharif for “Look.” Judges also selected Daniel Borzutzky’s “The Performance of Becoming Human,” Peter Gizzi’s “Archeophonics,” Jay Hopler’s “The Abridged History of Rainfall,” Jane Mead’s “World of Made and Unmade” and Monica Youn’s “Blackacre.”

A committee of five judges, led by Joy Harjo, chose from 230 books submitted by publishers. Previous winners in poetry include W.S. Merwin, Mary Oliver and Lucille Clifton.

The young people’s literature longlist was announced Monday, and longlists for nonfiction and fiction will be revealed over the next two days. Shortlists of five for the four competitive categories will come out Oct. 13, with winners to be announced Nov. 16 at a Manhattan dinner ceremony.