Group says number of displaced equal to 21st largest country

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Save the Children says if the 65.3 million people currently displaced around the globe were considered a single country, it would be the world’s fastest growing with one of the youngest populations. It would also be the 21st most populous.

In a report issued Tuesday entitled “Forced to Flee: Inside the 21st Largest Country,” the international aid organization details the challenges facing displaced people and also highlights their potential.

Carolyn Miles, Save the Children’s president and CEO, says, “Imagining all displaced people as citizens of one country recognizes their value as equal members of a global society and draws attention to the massive scale of the issues they face.”

The report comes ahead of next week’s U.N. General Assembly where the issue of displaced people tops the agenda.