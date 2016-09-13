Man pleads guilty in highway shootings near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to a series of shootings on Kansas City-area highways in 2014 will be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that 30-year-old Mohammed Whitaker pleaded guilty Tuesday to 20 felony charges arising from the shootings.

The random shootings in March and April of 2014 frightened drivers and injured at least two motorists. Shootings were reported in Kansas City; the Missouri suburbs of Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs; and the Kansas suburb of Leawood.

After tips directed officers to Whitaker, they followed him for days before arresting him in April 2014 at his apartment in the Missouri suburb of Grandview.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Mohammed Whitaker has not yet been sentenced