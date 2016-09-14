Authorities in Rhode Island search for suspected cop killer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Rhode Island are searching for a fugitive wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer in North Carolina.

A state police tactical team raided a home in South Providence just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in hopes of finding 23-year-old Irving Fenner.

Maj. Joseph Philbin says the suspect was not at the home. His half-sister was reportedly taken into custody.

Fenner is accused of shooting 38-year-old Officer Tim Brackeen of the Shelby Police Department in the North Carolina city on Saturday.

Brackeen, who was found shot in the chest, died on Monday.

It’s unclear how authorities came to believe Fenner is currently in Rhode Island. He’s considered armed and dangerous.