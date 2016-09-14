Navy secretary defends his unusual picks for ship names

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus has raised a few eyebrows with some of the names he’s picked for naval ships.

Why, critics questioned, would he name a ship in honor of the late gay rights leader Harvey Milk or after former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords when there are plenty of military heroes to choose from?

Mabus (MAY’-buhs) says he’s honoring people who have shown heroism, just as past navy secretaries have done.

He believes that by looking outside of the military, at times, for these heroes, he can help connect people with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Mabus is officially announcing five new ship names on visits to Mississippi and Massachusetts beginning Saturday.

Among the group, a replenishment oiler will bear the name of abolitionist Sojourner Truth.