Gazebo where 12-year-old boy fatally shot to be disassembled

CLEVELAND (AP) — The gazebo where a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer is scheduled to be disassembled.

A Chicago arts organization is planning to display the gazebo where Tamir Rice was killed while playing with a pellet gun in November 2014.

A spokesman for the Stony Island Arts Bank says the shingles will be removed on Wednesday, with work continuing into next week.

The gazebo has become a symbol for a protest movement over the killings of black men by police. The Tamir Rice Foundation, which received ownership of the gazebo from the city of Cleveland, is finalizing an agreement to loan the structure to the arts organization.

Two Cleveland-area companies have agreed to take it down for free.