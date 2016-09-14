Coroner: Heart found next to gas station likely human

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says a heart found in a plastic bag on the ground next to an Ohio gas station appears to be human.

Huron County Coroner Jeff Harwood said Tuesday pathologists in Toledo are running tests to confirm whether it’s human and whether fluid found in the two quart zipped bag is some type of preservative.

The heart was found Aug. 25 in Norwalk by an ambulance crew that had parked at the gas station. Police and Harwood were called to the scene where Harwood placed it in a cooler for delivery to Toledo.

Harwood says it appears to be a preserved specimen with “anomalies” likely present at birth. He says the origin of the heart is a mystery along with why someone left it next to the gas station.