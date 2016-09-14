Poll: Americans favor slightly higher bills to fight warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most Americans are willing to pay a little more each month to fight global warming — but only a tiny bit. Still, environmental policy experts hail that as a hopeful sign.

A poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago says 71 percent of those surveyed want the federal government to do something about global warming.

If the cost of fighting climate change is only an additional $1 a month in electric bills, 57 percent of Americans said they would support that. But as that fee goes up, support for it plummets. Only 39 percent of people support an extra $10 a month and 20 percent support an extra $50 a month.