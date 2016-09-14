SoCon suggests it may move hoops from North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Southern Conference commissioner John Iamarino has hinted that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the collegiate sports league could be moved from Asheville, North Carolina.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2cDKREk) that Iamarino’s comments Tuesday came a day after the NCAA pulled seven championship events out of North Carolina because of a law requiring transgender people to use bathrooms matching the sex on their birth certificate.

Iamarino said Tuesday that upcoming meetings of athletic administrators in October and of presidents and chancellors in November could result in the tournament being moved. He says the groups will “have a full discussion” on the issue.

Currently, the 2017 SoCon tournament is scheduled for March 2-6 at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com