Jailed Ohio kidnapping suspect points police to 3rd body

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a kidnapping suspect confessed to a murder and directed Ohio investigators to a third body after two were found at a different property along with a surviving woman who had reported being held captive.

The Mansfield News Journal says police responded to an Ashland home after the surviving woman called authorities Tuesday morning. They found remains of two people at the supposedly vacant property.

A 40-year-old male suspect was jailed on a kidnapping charge.

Richland County’s prosecutor tells the News Journal the suspect admitted he’d killed a woman in June at a property in Madison Township, near Ashland. Investigators checked Tuesday and found a body down a ravine in woods behind that house, which was destroyed by fire.

Authorities are working to identify the remains.