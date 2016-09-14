UNC football player turns himself in sexual assault case

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina football player has turned himself in on an arrest warrant for sexual battery and assault on a female student in February.

In a news release, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Allen Anthony Artis, 21, turned himself in Wednesday morning to face two misdemeanor charges. He was released by the magistrate on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

The arrest warrant stated Artis had sex with the woman against her will when he “should have reasonably known that the other person was mentally incapacitated and physically helpless.”

The woman, Delaney Robinson, said Tuesday she had become intoxicated after being out with friends and was unable to consent. Her attorney also criticized the way campus police handled the case against Artis, a reserve junior linebacker now indefinitely suspended from the team.

