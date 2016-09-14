The Latest: North Carolina speaker isn’t backing down on law

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the Atlantic Coast Conference removing championships from North Carolina in response to a state law involving LGBT rights (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The North Carolina state House leader says decisions this week by the NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference to move championship events out of North Carolina are “very unfortunate” but he isn’t backing down from supporting a state law that led to their actions.

Speaker Tim Moore presided in March when the General Assembly approved House Bill 2, limiting anti-discrimination rules for LGBT people and governing which bathrooms transgender people can use at schools and government buildings. The two college athletics organizations cited the law in announcing their decision.

Moore said the organizations can host events wherever they choose but the “law was never about and does not promote discrimination.” Moore went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, an ACC member.

Legislative leaders have asked a federal court to rule that the law is legal.

1:40 p.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has followed the NCAA’s lead and is removing all its athletic championships from North Carolina over a state law that some say can lead to discrimination against LGBT people.

The ACC Council of Presidents voted Wednesday to relocate the league’s championships until North Carolina repeals the law. The decision includes all championship this academic school year, which means relocating the ACC football title game that was scheduled to be played in Charlotte in December.

On Monday, the NCAA said it was relocating seven of its championships scheduled to be played in the state, including the men’s basketball first- and second-round matchups scheduled for next March in Greensboro, North Carolina.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford said after the NCAA’s decision that his league would review its next steps.