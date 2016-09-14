BC-US–Politics of Pain,ADVISORY, US

Editors/News Directors:

POLITICS OF PAIN-STATE INFLUENCE

The makers of prescription painkillers have deployed a 50-state strategy that includes hundreds of lobbyists and millions in campaign contributions to kill or weaken measures aimed at stemming the tide of prescription opioids, the drugs at the heart of a crisis that has cost 165,000 Americans their lives and pushed countless more to crippling addiction. The drugmakers vow they’re combatting the addiction epidemic, but The Associated Press and the Center for Public Integrity found that they often employ a statehouse playbook of delay and defend that includes funding advocacy groups that fight limits on their drugs, such as OxyContin, Vicodin and fentanyl, the narcotic linked to Prince’s death. Collectively, the AP and the Center for Public Integrity found, the drugmakers and allied advocacy groups employed an annual average of 1,350 lobbyists in state capitals during that span, when opioids’ addictive nature came under increasing scrutiny. Though the pharmaceutical companies and allied groups have legislative interests in addition to opioids that account for a portion of their political activity, their steady presence in state capitals means they’re poised to jump in quickly on any debate that affects them. By Geoff Mulvihill, Liz Essley Whyte and Ben Wieder. About 3,500 words. An abridged version also is moving. Photos. Graphic.

— BC-US–Politics of Pain-Key Findings.

— BC-US–Politics of Pain-About this Project.

POLITICS OF PAIN-DOMINO EFFECT

A decade ago, when Washington state made one of the first major moves to place limits on opioid painkiller prescriptions, drugmakers fought back. Worried the guidelines would limit access to opioids and create a “domino effect” of other states adopting similar policies, the industry agreed to pay a public relations consultant to prep speakers, draft patient testimonials and coordinate an educational initiative focused on elected officials and the state medical board. The core of its message: Patients should have access to painkillers. By Liz Essley Whyte and Geoff Mulvihill. 600 words. Photos.

POLITICS OF PAIN-FEDERAL INFLUENCE

For more than a decade, a group called the Pain Care Forum has blanketed Washington with messages touting prescription painkillers’ vital role in the lives of millions of Americans, creating an echo-chamber effect that has quietly derailed efforts to curb U.S. consumption of the drugs, which accounts for two-thirds of the world’s usage. An investigation by The Associated Press and the Center for Public Integrity reveals that similar feedback loops of information and influence play out regularly in the nation’s capital, fueled by money and talking points from the Pain Care Forum, a loose coalition of drugmakers and dozens of nonprofit groups supported by industry funding. The investigation sheds new light on how drugmakers and their allies shaped the national response to the ongoing wave of prescription opioid abuse, which has claimed the lives of an estimated 165,000 Americans since 2000, according to federal figures. By Matthew Perrone and Ben Wieder. 3,500 words. An abridged version also is moving. Photos. Video.

