With his wife sidelined, Bill Clinton steps in to fill void

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — When Hillary Clinton was sidelined this week with pneumonia, her campaign didn’t rush to cancel a busy slate of events out West. Former President Bill Clinton simply stepped in to take her place.

He hobnobbed with wealthy donors at a pair of Beverly Hills fundraisers, including a $100,000-per couple dinner at the home of designer Diane Von Furstenberg. He snapped selfies with fans during a surprise stop at a trendy coffee shop in Los Angeles. And he rallied supporters in swing state Nevada.

Having a former president on standby is an unprecedented luxury for a White House candidate. It’s also a reminder to voters that, when it comes to the Clintons, the couple is a package deal, for better or worse.